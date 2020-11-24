Pacific Teaze, CMCBrands Announce Alliance

ST. LOUIS — November 23, 2020 — Today, CMCBrands and Pacific Teaze announced a new strategic brand partnership that includes shared logistics, distribution and merchandising.

This cooperation focuses on leveraging strategic operational efficiencies to spur further growth of both organizations. Pacific Teaze will continue to run as a separate division of CMCBrands, based in its current Northridge, Calif., headquarters.

CMCBrands, known by the market as California Manufacturing Co. for many decades, is a leading manufacturer of men’s and women’s apparel. CMCBrands is focused on designing multi-tiered priced apparel with a classic Americana appeal. Pacific Teaze specializes in both branded (Stillwater Supply Co.), as well as custom production of outerwear, sportswear and activewear.

“Pacific Teaze is very excited to partner with CMC Brands,” stated Jacob Shalit, owner and founder of Pacific Teaze. “I have known the CMCBrands owners for many years and think we will be a great fit in their brand portfolio, as our brand offerings complement one another quite well.”

“Pacific Teaze, and their label Stillwater Supply Co., will join brands; Dakota Grizzly, Canyon Guide Outfitters and Rural Cloth within the CMCBrands management group. We have over 75 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution and a passion for American apparel that reflects our own textile roots in the Midwest. This acquisition will enhance service for existing and new customers by providing merchandising, sourcing, and sales support from Jacob Shalit and his team, “said CMCBrands co-owner and CEO Ellen Brin.

Posted November 24, 2020

Source: CMCBrands/Pacific Teaze