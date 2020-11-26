New Partner Inner Fashion And Polygiene Launch Underwear And Facemasks For Pierre Cardin And Valentino Rudy

MALMÖ, Sweden — November 26, 2020 — Polygiene presents its new partner Inner Fashion from Thailand, a renowned producer and distributor of men’s inner- and underwear from the brands Pierre Cardin and Valentino Rudy. The launch will include several styles treated with Polygiene Stays Fresh technology. With a yearly forecast of 300,000 pieces. Additionally, facemasks for Pierre Cardin with Polygiene ViralOff® will be launched in December.

The products will be distributed via a number of leading department stores, around 60 shop in shop around the country, as well as on online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, JD Central and Wemall.“We continuously want to develop our products to create a positive perception toward the customers and make them feel that they receive the promised benefits and services. We also focus on sustainability by trying to reduce the environmental footprint from the garments. That’s why Polygiene is our answer!” says Sureeporn Tawankanjana, Managing Director, Inner fashion.

“Our Stays Fresh solutions have shown a strong growth in South Asia as well as in the new market Thailand, this last year. We are looking forward to a long-term partnership and increasing volumes with Inner Fashion. They see the benefit of using both our Stays Fresh solutions that fit the underwear segment very well, as well as our successful Polygiene ViralOff antimicrobial technology that is a perfect fit for the Pierre Cardin facemask – all products with the benefit of lasting longer as well”, concludes Ulrika Björk CEO Polygiene.

Posted November 26, 2020

Source: Polygiene