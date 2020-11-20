H&M First To Adopt Eastman Naia™ Renew Cellulosic Fiber In Conscious Exclusive Collection

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — November 19, 2020 — Global fashion retailer H&M is first to market with its new Conscious Exclusive Autumn/Winter 2020 collection made with Eastman Naia™ Renew cellulosic fiber. Naia™ Renew is a cellulosic yarn made from 60% certified wood fibers and 40% recycled waste plastics such as carpet fibers and plastic packaging.* This is the first time H&M has used Naia Renew™ in a collection. The Conscious Exclusive A/W20 will be available at hm.com on December 1.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with H&M as we work toward building a circular fashion economy,” said Ruth Farrell, global marketing director of textiles for Eastman. “Together, Naia™ and H&M are working toward a vision to make sustainable fashion accessible for all, playing active roles in conserving resources, fostering innovation and demonstrating a passion for sustainability that will help transform our industry.”

Naia Renew™ is fully traceable with certified biodegradability that captures the value of hard-to-recycle materials otherwise destined for landfills. It can be produced at scale to deliver sustainability without compromise to the fashion world. Available as both a filament yarn and a staple fiber, Naia™ Renew offers clear advantages over other materials—delivering comfort, ease of care, and a luxurious feel.

Posted November 20, 2020

Source: Eastman