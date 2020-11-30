DuPont Biomaterials Sponsors Fashion Program At Central Saint Martins

WILMINGTON, Del. — November 30, 2020 — DuPont Biomaterials announces its sponsorship of the fashion undergraduate BA Fashion Design program at Central Saint Martins (CSM) in London. Renowned for its fashion curriculum, Central Saint Martins is among the best fashion schools worldwide and considered one of the most prestigious, spawning some of the greatest fashion designers in the past few decades. More than 100 students of different pathways related to the apparel industry will receive partially bio-based Sorona® fabrics to create their first fashion design for the school’s annual White Show.

At CSM, students are encouraged to pursue innovative, creative ideas and unconventional thoughts. The White Show gives the students an opportunity to focus on the shapes and silhouettes of their fashion designs, rather than patterns and color. Thus, only white fabrics provided by Sorona will be used for the prototypes of the designs. The project includes each step of the design process, from the first sketch to the sewing of the final prototype and culminating with the organization and execution of the fashion show.

To signify the launch of this experience, an introductory lesson taught by Hao Ding, business manager – EMEA for DuPont Biomaterials, will share the specifics and performance attributes of Sorona fabrics with students. Of particular interest will be the its stretchability, recovery and wrinkle-resistance that enable freedom in design and range of application. Sorona is also a sustainable solution, being made from 37-percent renewable plant-based ingredients.

“At CSM we are very keen for the students to learn about circularity in fashion and manufacturers who are developing sustainable fabrics and methods of producing them. Therefore the BA Fashion course is extremely grateful to Sorona for collaborating with us and enabling the students to work with their fabrics produced from renewable plant-based ingredients using processing methods that have less impact on the environment and can be recycled later on. Having this opportunity as first years will have a lasting impact and encourage the students to inform themselves and make responsible choices moving forward in their creative practice,” said Sarah Gresty, BA Fashion Course leader at the Central Saint Martins, a part of the University of the Arts London.

“It’s such an honor to collaborate with Central Saint Martins to help educate students on developing sustainable fashion and embedding a sustainability mindset into their design process. For the ‘White Show’, we specifically developed non-dyed fabrics with the objective of minimizing the environmental impact. Education is crucial for the development of sustainability. As a leader in the textile industry, we are more than happy to share our knowledge and experience, and to encourage and inspire the students to create more sustainable, beautiful clothes,” said Hao Ding.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year’s final White Show, devised and produced by BA Fashion Communication: Fashion Communication and Promotion students, will be held without the usual audience of professionals from the fashion industry.

