Careismatic Brands Partners With Mercy Ships To Outfit Volunteer Healthcare Professionals In Cherokee Uniforms

CHATSWORTH, Calif. — November 12, 2020 — Careismatic Brands, the world’s largest manufacturer of medical apparel, today announced a partnership with Mercy Ships, a non-profit focused on bringing free urgent medical care to underserved countries by creating floating, state-of-the-art hospitals and training centers to send to the poorest of countries. More than 600 volunteer healthcare professionals will work on board the Global Mercy™, the non-profit’s newest and largest hospital ship, currently under construction. Careismatic Brands will donate Cherokee Uniforms to outfit all the healthcare volunteers when the vessel sets sail to Africa in 2021.

“As COVID-19 threatens the stability of already fragile healthcare systems globally, the need to provide basic life-saving care is greater than ever,” said Rosa Whitaker, president of Mercy Ships. “The Global Mercy could not set sail without the generosity of partners like Careismatic Brands. Over this vessel’s 50 year expected lifespan, we estimate that more than 150,000 lives will be changed onboard the ship through surgery alone. Cherokee is a leader in antimicrobial textiles with their Certainty Technology, and we are beyond grateful to receive the scrubs for our volunteers,” added Whitaker.

“As part of our responsibility to be a good corporate citizen and our ongoing commitment to champion the people behind the scrubs, Careismatic Brands is proud to partner with Mercy Ships and support their efforts to provide world-class surgical and medical care to those most in need,” said Mike Singer, CEO of Careismatic Brands.

Careismatic will also leverage Scrubs Magazine to create awareness for Mercy Ships in the healthcare community, recruit volunteer healthcare professionals through ongoing editorial and highlight the volunteers’ personal stories.

Posted November 12, 2020

Source: Careismatic Brands, Inc. (formerly Strategic Partners, Inc.)