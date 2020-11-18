Calvin Klein, Inc. Appoints Jessica Lomax As Global Head Of Design

NEW YORK — November 18, 2020 — Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp., today announced the appointment of Jessica Lomax as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Design, effective December 9, 2020.

Lomax, who has emerged as a highly talented next generation design leader, brings extensive design experience with proven expertise combining vision, consumer insights and innovation. She will join the company from Nike, where she currently serves as Senior Creative Director, Women’s Sportswear Apparel. She has led collaborations including Nike x Sacai, as well as numerous sustainability projects for the brand. Prior to Nike, Lomax worked with Hussein Chalayan for Puma and consulted for a number of sports and fashion brands.

Lomax will lead Calvin Klein’s global design strategy and provide creative direction across all areas of the business, including licensees. She will be responsible for defining and strengthening all product categories for the lifestyle brand, with a focus on essential hero product, in addition to driving collaborations and sustainable innovation.

“Jessica excels in creating clear product visions that are rooted in our unique brand DNA and connected to what our consumer aspires to today,” said Cheryl Abel-Hodges, Chief Executive Officer, Calvin Klein, Inc. “Under her creative design leadership and through her collaborative and innovative approach, I am extremely confident that our product direction will continue to become more consumer-centric, sustainable, and inclusive.”

Lomax’s appointment follows two recent hires to the Calvin Klein global leadership team: Jacob Jordan, Global Chief Merchant and Product Strategist, and Linh Peters, Global Chief Marketing Officer. Jordan joined the company in a consulting capacity in May and was appointed to his current role in October. His previous experience is across fashion and tech, having held positions most recently at Apple and Louis Vuitton. Peters, who joined in November from Starbucks, is responsible for all aspects of Calvin Klein’s consumer marketing organization, with a focus on driving brand relevance and consumer engagement. Together, these three key hires will continue to evolve the brand direction to instill globally consistent and compelling product, marketing and consumer experiences.

Abel-Hodges added, “The appointments of these highly accomplished global leaders reinforces our continued effort to reconnect the iconic Calvin Klein brand DNA with today’s culture and consumer, driving brand relevance, consumer engagement and sustainable profitable growth for the future.”

Posted November 18, 2020

Source: Calvin Klein, Inc.