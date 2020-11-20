Cadillac Products, Inc. Debuts New Brand, Line Of Medical Gowns As PPE Demand Rises

TROY, Mich. — November 15, 2020 — As the need for high-quality PPE continues for essential frontline heroes and business professionals hailing from a range of industries, Cadillac Products, Inc. (CPI) is excited to announce the launch of ProTEC-USA and immediate availability of its medical-grade EZDoff gowns. The gowns are designed to maintain the integrity of comfort, flexibility and safety for all end users’ needs, while also conforming with AAMI PB70 Barrier Level 1, 2 and 3 standards, withstanding water spray and water penetration under constant contact with increasing pressure.

EZDoff gowns are available for order immediately, with quick turnaround times for delivery and without risk of shortages and delays.

“Our team recognized the dire needs for reliable, American-made PPE that brave frontline and essential workers had in the early stages of the pandemic and made it a mission to pull together to voluntarily engineer and distribute gowns to properly protect them,” said Don Lowe, Spokesperson at CPI.

The spirit of this effort forged ProTEC-USA, which provides medical professionals and supply chain distribution networks with domestic-based, fully certified EZDoff protective medical gowns, made entirely in the USA. EZDoff is 100% USA-made, from the raw materials to final production: Made by Americans to ensure the safety of frontline workers in America.

The manner in which the gowns are donned and doffed in sequence with other PPE is an important consideration when selecting optimal PPE coveralls, as the ease or difficulty with which PPE is put on and removed. EZDoff gowns are engineered to maintain effectiveness and mitigate potential self-contamination during doffing of contaminated PPE. In essence, the wearer doesn’t have to touch the outer surface of the EZDoff gown to remove it, thereby, protecting against consequential contamination by the wearer.

Product benefits and features include:

One size fits all Eliminates the needs to manage various size inventory

Perforated rear yoke Enables safe, easy doffing of gowns

Sleeve with thumb loop Ensures full arm and wrist protection, simultaneous glove donning

Apron closure and open-back design Maintains a cool temperature for users during work performance



In addition to being an approved supplier to several United States governmental agencies such as the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs, ProTEC-USA was recently awarded a grant from Oakland County for the “Saving Business, Saving Lives” program, which underscores its steadfast commitment and ability to engineer high-quality PPE products in the fight against COVID-19 and beyond. The company has invested in upgrades and enhancements to production lines and equipment at its Troy, Mich. facility, where production levels allow the company to manufacture and distribute more than 92,000 EZDoff gowns per week with the ability to add capacity as needed to meet market needs.

“The advantage of American manufacturing is the ability to understand the market, pivot to make changes quickly, and continually meet the needs of customers as a reliable, domestic-based resource to onshore their supply chain,” said Lowe.

Posted November 20, 2020

Source: Cadillac Products, Inc.