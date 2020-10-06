Supima Presents The Third Annual Supima Design Lab: Supima Design Lab 2020

PARIS — October 6, 2020 — Supima presents the third annual Supima Design Lab in its very first all-digital format, which will take place on Thursday, October 8, and be streamed live on Supima’s Instagram along with Fashion Network. Once again Supima brings together a select group of up and coming and leading designers from around the world. This year’s Supima Design Lab will showcase exclusive collections designed using American-grown Supima cotton featuring designs by the winner and finalists of the 2020 Supima Design Competition, the selection of the 2020 Hyères Fashion & Photography Festival and by leading International designers.

Created exclusively for the Supima Design Lab, each design showcases the endless possibilities of fabrics made with Supima cotton. Stemming from a commitment to design, sustainable innovation and superior quality, Supima is unwavering in its ongoing programs that create platforms for designers to express themselves despite the challenges of Covid-19.

This Year’s Digital Runway show will be presenting “Made with Supima” Exclusive Designs by the winner and finalists of the 13th Annual Supima Design Competition:

Amanda Forastieri, Drexel University – This Year’s Winner;

Sakura Mizutani, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising;

Jenny Feng, Fashion Institute of Technology;

Jennie Nguyen, Kent State University;

Terrence Zhou, Parsons School of Design; and

Kyra Buenviaje, Rhode Island School of Design.

Finalists of 35th International Festival of Fashion, Fashion Photography and Accessories of Hyères

Katarzyna Agnieszka (France) Andrea Grossi (Italy);

Aline Boubert (France) Marvin M’Toumo (France);

Xavier Brisoux (France) Maximilian Rittler (Belgium);

Emma Bruschi (France) Céline Shen (France); and

Timour Desdemoustier (Belgium) Tom van der Borght (Belgium).

Selected Leading Designers

Thierry Colson;

Lutz Huelle;

Dice Kayek;

Jean Paul Knott; and

On Aura Tout Vu.

As a special addition to this year’s Supima Design Lab, there will be a round table orchestrated by Benjamin Simmenauer, Permanent Professor at Institut Français de la Mode, Fashion Expert & Brand Strategist. The round table includes a select panel of industry leaders for an in-depth discussion of the Supima Design Lab – From the Fields to the Runway. This year’s panelists include :

Jean-Pierre Blanc, Founder, International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories of Hyères;

Godfrey Deeny, International Editor-in-Chief, FashionNetwork;

Marc Lewkowitz, President & CEO, Supima; and

Buxton Midyette, VP Marketing & Promotions, Supima.

“We are truly honored to continue working with our SDC Partner School finalists, the selection from the Festival de Hyères and our Leading Designer group. During the pandemic, we knew it was more important than ever to stay nimble and shift the Supima Design Lab into a virtual format to support these emerging designers achieve success in the fashion industry,” said Buxton Midyette, vice president, marketing and promotions, Supima

Posted October 6, 2020

Source: Supima