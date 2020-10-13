ODLO Expands U.S. Presence With Key Retail Partnerships

SEATTLE, Wash. — October 8, 2020 — ODLO, an international performance apparel company and engineers of active layers, announced today its expansion of cutting-edge, premium sportswear offerings in the U.S. market. Best known for inventing the active baselayer, the Switzerland-based company will now offer its advanced designs online through partnerships with REI, Gear.com and select retailers across the Pacific Northwest, the Rockies and New England. Additional apparel will be available for retail on Backcountry.com later this fall. The company will also open its inaugural retail location in the U.S., with a pop-up store at the Bellevue Square shopping center in Washington, providing consumers with a firsthand look at the brand’s breadth of outdoor performance lines.

ODLO’s high-performance sportswear is designed for all levels of physical activity and precisely engineered to withstand the most demanding outdoor elements. All products are built with innovative proprietary technologies, such as ZeroScent, Ceramicool and F-Dry, and cutting-edge materials like its tech Merino wool blends. The clothing creates a unique layer of thermoregulation that naturally insulates core body temperature while managing perspiration during physical activity. The vast range of layering options delivers a necessary balance between warmth and functionality, while also providing full freedom of movement for every weather condition. Upholding the highest standards of environmental transparency and social responsibility, ODLO is approaching 100 percent sustainability with over half its products now produced from sustainable materials such as reclaimed plastics and Tencel.

“ODLO has been a recognized and trusted sportswear and performance brand across Europe for nearly 75 years,” said Adrian Cory, U.S. commercial manager of Odlo. “We look to continue building the ODLO brand by increasing awareness and broadening market presence. These types of partnerships and activations will not only fast-track our growth, but enable us to introduce our latest high-performance and sustainably-sourced products to consumers across the U.S. We are excited with the opportunity in front of us as Odlo strives to remain one step ahead.”

ODLO’s pop-up store will be open from November 1 through January 2021 in the Bellevue Square shopping center in Bellevue, Washington. ODLO will be celebrating the opening with a trade-in promotion where customers can return their old, used baselayers for a new Odlo baselayer garment. Alongside new collections in running, skiing, hiking, activewear and performance underwear, the company will be running product demos and customer giveaways throughout its limited run. The store will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“The Pacific Northwest is a true epicenter for fitness enthusiasts and has a deeply rich culture ingrained in outdoor exploration and exercise,” said Cory. “This store is an important step forward as the brand looks to grow its presence in brick-and-mortar retail, and it’s the perfect location for ODLO to share its story with a new audience. I look forward to welcoming both locals and visitors with a fresh experience from a brand they may not be too familiar with.”

ODLO’s latest collection of men’s and women’s baselayer tops and bottoms are currently available at select REI store locations and from Gear.com. ODLO’s full collection can be viewed and purchased on the company’s site at www.odlo.com.

ODLO’s pop-up store will be located on the second floor of the Bellevue Square shopping center adjacent to the Apple and Peleton Stores.

Posted October 13, 2020

Source: Odlo