Innovative Intimates Brand Ruby Ribbon Bolsters Management Ranks With Hiring Of Michelle Sanft As COO/CFO And Loly Hlade As CMO

LOS ANGELES — October 8, 2020 — To better fulfill its mission of supporting women with comfort, confidence and opportunity, Ruby Ribbon, Inc. today announced the appointment of Michelle Sanft as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, and Loly Hlade as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Both report to Clint McKinlay, CEO of the innovative, social commerce-driven intimates, shapewear and athleisure company.

With a 25-year career in financial management, operations and strategy, including executive experience in social-selling channels, Sanft will play a pivotal role as the company continues its growth phase via an expanded network of independent Stylists. Most recently, Sanft led planning and business strategy as VP of Finance for Careismatic Brands, the leading global provider of medical apparel, scrubs and supplies. Previously she served in executive, finance, operations, and strategic planning roles for Jafra Cosmetics and Guitar Center. Sanft says, “I am thrilled to combine my passion for developing businesses with the opportunity to support women entrepreneurs and promote a body positive community.”

A seasoned and creative marketing expert, Hlade will lead Ruby Ribbon’s brand marketing and communications as well as product development and category expansion efforts. Before joining Ruby Ribbon, Loly served as VP of Marketing for Topgolf supporting innovation initiatives and brand expansion efforts. She also has prior experience in business development and marketing for leading consumer brands such as Disney and NBC Universal. Her experience building new product categories, lasting brand loyalty and delivering impactful communications will serve her well in this role. Hlade started her career at McKinsey & Co. and Goldman Sachs.

Ruby Ribbon CEO Clint McKinlay stated, “I am thrilled to welcome both Michelle and Loly. They are best in class executives, leaders and brand builders who will be key to our next phase of growth. Their passion for our company’s mission and for developing and offering stylish and inclusive products for our customers has allowed them to make an immediate impact and become cherished leaders to our expanding national salesforce of women entrepreneurs.”

Posted October 9, 2020

Source: Ruby Ribbon