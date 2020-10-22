First Look: BOSS X Russell Athletic Team Up

METZINGEN, Germany — October 20, 2020 — BOSS is teaming up with iconic American brand Russell Athletic to create a capsule collection of bold casualwear for a new generation. Inspired by both brands’ archives, the designs will unite expert BOSS tailoring and Russell Athletic’s instantly recognizable sportswear aesthetic in a unique style.

HUGO BOSS Chief Brand Officer, Ingo Wilts says, “Casualization is an important element in our BOSS collections, so it’s the perfect time to partner with a pioneer in this field. Russell Athletic invented the sweatshirt almost 100 years ago, and it has been a great experience to work with a brand that has such a heritage and expertise in sportswear.”

Ricardo Aranda, Vice President of Russell Athletic, adds: “We are excited to partner with one of the biggest fashion brands in the world to create a collection that takes inspiration from fashion and sports to reinvent iconic pieces in a whole new way.”

On the partnership, Wilts continues, “When I first traveled to the US, a Russell Athletic sweatshirt was among my first purchases. I have always wanted to do something with the brand, so this collaboration is a very special project for me personally. Working with the team in Kentucky was absolutely enriching and inspiring.”

The Pre-Fall 2021 BOSS x Russell Athletic capsule, which includes several items designed to be worn by both men and women, will launch in March 2021 with a campaign produced by publisher and creative agency Highsnobiety.

Posted October 22, 2020

Source: HUGO BOSS AG