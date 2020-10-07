Duluth Trading Co. Debuts 40 Grit™: A New Line Of Men’s Workwear Basics

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — October 7, 2020 — Much like the sandpaper that inspired its name, the new 40 Grit apparel line by Duluth Trading Co. strips the fluff and frills from work- and everyday-wear to get back to quality basics. The launch collection of well-built basics, which debuts today, offers an assortment of affordable, no-nonsense essentials for men: pants for legs, tees for torsos and clothes for wearing.

40 Grit is built simple – on purpose. The premium basics brand was developed with one goal in mind—to celebrate workwear in its most essential form. At a lower price point, 40 Grit aims to better serve Duluth Trading’s ever-growing new and existing customer base who have remained hard at work despite the year’s unexpected ups and downs. These customers rely on well-made products that get them through their daily lives. They value quality without added embellishments or flashy features, and believe less can be more if done right.

“When it comes down to it, no matter who you are, where you work or how you spend your free time, every person has their apparel go-tos to get the job done,” said Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product Development and Creative, Duluth Trading. “What remains essential for all is product durability – and we’re experts in that. We’ve created 40 Grit as the wardrobe for the hardworking guy who is looking for long-lasting and affordable options with just the right amount of functionality.”

Comprised of 28 different styles priced between $14.95 and $59.95, the 40 Grit line includes vests, jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, thermals, shirt jacs, cargo pants, khakis, and jeans. The full assortment is available to shop on www.duluthtrading.com/40-grit, via catalog and in the 65 retail locations nationwide.

Source: Duluth Trading