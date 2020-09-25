G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces the Election of Robert L. Johnson to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK — September 24, 2020 — G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. today announced the election of Mr. Robert L. Johnson, Founder and Chairman of The RLJ Companies, LLC and former Founder and Chairman of Black Entertainment Television (BET), to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our Board of Directors. Bob’s success as an entrepreneur and significant business expertise across multiple industries will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all our stakeholders.”

Robert L. Johnson is the Founder and Chairman of The RLJ Companies, LLC, an innovative business network which owns or holds interests in businesses operating across multiple industries. Prior to forming The RLJ Companies, Mr. Johnson was the Founder and Chairman of BET, the nation’s first black-owned cable television network. Mr. Johnson’s impressive career accolades include, among others, successfully taking three companies public, being named to USA Today’s “25 Most Influential Business Leaders of the Past 25 Years” and Black Enterprise’s 40th Anniversary issue’s list of “Titans: The 40 Most Powerful African Americans in Business”.

Upon joining the G-III Board, Mr. Johnson, said, “It is an honor to join the dedicated management team and Board of G-III. The Company has embarked on several strategic initiatives to capitalize on its broad range of globally recognized power brands and diversified product categories to position itself well to navigate the current environment. I look forward to applying my extensive experience to assist G-III in building upon these initiatives as G-III advances its leadership position in the apparel industry.”

With the addition of Mr. Johnson, the Company’s Board will now consist of twelve members, with Mr. Johnson being the eighth independent director on the Board.

Posted September 25, 2020

Source: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.