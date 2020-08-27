TENCEL’s CARVED IN BLUE® Wins A Prestigious 2020 Content Marketing Award

NEW YORK CITY — August 26, 2020 — The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announced Carved in Blue® won a 2020 Content Marketing Award for Best Topic Specific Blog. The Content Marketing Awards, produced by the Content Marketing Institute, is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.

You can see a full list of the 2020 Content Marketing Award category winners and finalists are here including Microsoft, Verizon, Salesforce, SAP, TD Ameritrade, and Delta : http://cmi.media/winners20

This year’s panel of all-star judges reviewed hundreds of entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing excellence. The 80+ categories recognizes all aspects of content marketing, including the best in strategy, automation, research, social media, video, editorial, illustration, design and much more, across many different industries from healthcare to manufacturing.

The ‘Carved in Blue’ blog was the brainchild of Lenzing’s TENCELTM Denim Team, whose membership consists of Tricia Carey, Hale Ozturk and Michael Kininmonth. For more than four years, Carved in Blue has covered stories on sustainability, trends, mills, and brands including social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, Linked In, Twitter and You Tube.

“Back in 2016, as the Lenzing Denim Team, we felt that we were building a momentum in the denim category and had many stories to tell but, alas, no platform to tell them on. We suspected that many of our efforts were going to waste. We realized that we needed a platform to communicate to the denim industry in a way that they understood. We were also conscious that the denim industry was unique in textiles and apparel in that it had a strong sense of community and we wanted to foster that cooperative spirit – and so ‘Carved in Blue’ was born,” stated Michael Kininmonth, Project Manager Lenzing

“We are thrilled to receive the CMA for Best Topic Specific Blog and this recognition shows Lenzing’s leadership in marketing activities across various industries. For more than four years we have been probing into the inner workings and innovations of the global denim world. Personally it has been a rewarding project to develop a platform for discussions of the challenges, achievements and opportunities the denim industry faces today. We are grateful for the support of the denim community in sharing their stories, photos and videos with us and the many people behind the programming, writing, and graphics of Carved in Blue,” stated Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development, Lenzing.

“One of the favorite parts of my job is getting to review some of the most innovative, inspiring, successful content marketing programs in the world each year for the Content Marketing Awards,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “The quality of work we’ve seen with this year’s contenders is just off the charts. The industry has come a long way over the last 10 plus years and it’s gratifying to see companies and businesses not only embracing what we’ve been preaching but that they are seeing so much success with their content marketing efforts.”

The category winners now have the chance of being nominated for one of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes including Project of the Year, Agencies of the Year, Content Marketers of the Year, and Branded Content Campaigns of the Year. Those finalists will be revealed on September 9, 2020. Then the winners of those top seven awards will be revealed during the Content Marketing Awards program livestreamed on October 14, 2020 as part of Content Marketing World 2020.

Posted August 27, 2020

Source: Content Marketing