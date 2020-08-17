SwaddleDesigns Face Mask Has Been Proven To Be One Of The Most Effective On The Market

SEATTLE — August 17, 2020 — SwaddleDesigns 3-layer cotton mask has been proven to be one of the most effective face masks on the market. Designed by Lynette Damir, RN, SwaddleDesigns masks are fitted to minimize leakage around the nose, on the side of the face, and under the chin. Using the most-current research, SwaddleDesigns masks yield superior filtration of aerosolized droplets by using three layers of tightly woven 180 thread count cotton fabric. SwaddleDesigns masks are breathable and comfortable and can be worn for long periods of time without discomfort.

In June 2020, Florida Atlantic University (FAU) researchers developed a Cough Emulator to assess the efficacy of many different face masks. The study shows not all masks are created equal, and some masks are much better than other types of face coverings in stopping expelled droplets.

In July 2020, FAU researchers tested SwaddleDesigns 3-layer Cotton Mask and demonstrated its superior performance in minimizing droplet leakage from the mask and providing excellent filtration.

In April 2020, Wake Forest published a study that concluded that 180 thread count woven cotton was the best fabric for filtration of droplets. In August 2020, Duke University researchers tested 14 masks and concluded that 3-layer cotton masks are the best cloth masks for consumers.

“We are pleased to see schools, public health officials, corporate decision makers, and the media focusing attention on the relative effectiveness and efficacy of face masks. Clearly, not all masks are equally effective, and we are pleased to see our masks continue to perform as one of the most effective masks on the market,” shared Lynette Damir, RN, and founder of SwaddleDesigns.

SwaddleDesigns masks are effective, comfortable, and affordable, so the general public can easily have access to one of the best reusable cloth masks on the market. Orders ship within one business day.

