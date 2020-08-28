Sodexo Supports Accelerated Growth With Coats Digital’s VisionPLM

WALSALL, England — August 28, 2020 — The Global Supply Management (GSM) Team has selected Coats Digital’s VisionPLM to boost productivity and drive connectivity across the supply chain, supporting the business on a Global level.

The GSM Team supplies workwear to Sodexo’s employees from chef’s jackets, aprons and lab coats to headwear and polo shirts.

To support it through a period of rapid growth, Sodexo Services Asia decided to invest in a Product Lifecycle Management solution to help streamline product development, purchasing and production management processes.

Sodexo GSM Team:

“Whilst our internal and external demands for uniforms are growing fast, we were struggling to keep up with product development and production using disconnected manual processes and tools. Managing key business processes on spreadsheets, reports, documents and catalogues was slow and resulted in significant inefficiencies and inaccurate data. As well as the inherent inefficiencies of this approach, there were examples of out of date catalogues being used and margin control and management was a real challenge.”

“Something needed to change and we needed to streamline and automate key processes in a way that supported more effective collaboration across regions and with supply chain partners, as well as giving us fast access to accurate information.”

After reaching out to a number of providers, the GSM Team selected Coats Digital’s fashion specific Product Lifecycle Management solution, VisionPLM.

Sodexo GSM Team:

“Coats Digital has provided us with a single system which stores and manages all information relating to key product development and sourcing processes, easing the connection between factories, distributors and buyers. This enables us to see one single-centralised version of the truth, and importantly, manage supplier and buyer performance alongside robust product development and approval processes. This will increase productivity and efficiency and improve data accuracy, resulting in faster speed to market and reduced costs.”

Developed specifically for fashion retailers, brands, sourcing companies and manufacturers of all sizes, VisionPLM streamlines and integrates key business processes, from design, material and product development, to supplier capacity management, order allocation and purchase order tracking. This results in significant improvements in visibility, coordination and control, across the business and with supply chain partners. VisionPLM can be tailored to each individual business needs and is proven to increase speed to market, improve productivity and reduce internal costs.

Elliot Hurst, Business Development Executive at Coats Digital, said,

“We are delighted to be working with Sodexo on this exciting project. Over the last 6 months we have worked closely with the GSM Team to understand existing processes and challenges and deliver a solution which reflects industry best practice and Sodexo’s specific requirements. We are confident that VisionPLM will play a key role in increasing the efficiency and speed of key product development and sourcing processes, supporting Sodexo on their journey.”

Posted August 28, 2020

Source: VisionPLM / Sodexo