Oxford Industries Announces New Independent Director: Milford W. Mcguirt Appointed To Board Of Directors

ATLANTA — August 18, 2020 — Oxford Industries, Inc. today announced the appointment of Milford W. McGuirt to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. McGuirt retired as Managing Partner of KPMG’s Atlanta Office and Mid-South Region. He held a number of leadership positions during his 33-year career at KPMG, including as National Audit Sector Leader and National Industry Leader for the firm’s higher education practice. Prior to joining KPMG, he served as an audit manager with Coopers & Lybrand. He is a Certified Public Accountant and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Western Michigan University.

“With more than 40 years of experience in public accounting and audit services, Milford brings valuable financial expertise and strategic leadership to our company,” commented Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Industries. “We are delighted to welcome him to our Board and look forward to benefiting from his experience, judgment and wisdom.”

Posted August 18, 2020

Source: Oxford Industries, Inc.