Nestl Bedding Introduces Luxury Tri-Blend Duvet Cover Set For The Ultimate Sleep Experience

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — August 28, 2020 — Nestl Bedding is setting a new standard in high-end yet affordable bedding with the introduction of its new Tri-Blend Duvet Cover 6-piece Set. A company renowned for its high quality and exceptionally soft sheets, duvets, blankets, comforters, quilts, and more, Nestl Bedding’s new duvet set offers extraordinary softness, comfort, and durability to ensure peaceful sleep.

The 6-piece duvet set includes a deep pocket fitted sheet, zipper duvet cover, two pillowcases, and two pillow shams. Featuring a luxurious 1000 thread count fitted sheet woven with cotton, polyester, and modal – brushed on both sides for enhanced softness ­– the new set promises to provide the most tranquil sleep imaginable. The fitted sheet also features elastic all the way around with bonus elastic corner straps to ensure the ultimate snug, wrinkle-free fit. A strong, high-quality zipper fastens the duvet cover, with superior workmanship ensuring the zipper blends seamlessly with the rest of the bedding and avoids cold metal from touching the skin by remaining hidden. The queen set is currently available in charcoal grey and the king set is available in chocolate brown, with a silky stripe giving it both a classic and high-end look.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the home textiles industry, offering luxury bedding that defies the norm,” said Simon Friedman, head of research & development. “Customers have come to associate luxury bedding and quality sleep with high prices. That’s not the case with our products. We are introducing high-end, high-quality bedding options to the market that will give everyone an exceptional night of sleep.”

Further setting Nestl Bedding’s Tri-Blend Duvet Cover 6-piece Set apart from others is the fact that it’s hypoallergenic and low-maintenance. The breathable, cool to the touch set is machine-washable, wrinkle-free, pet-friendly and resistant to stains, fading, shrinkage, pilling, snagging and tearing. The enduring duvet will extend the life of any down comforter, alternative down comforter or blanket by keeping it dry and clean.

Nestl Bedding is a leader in the home textiles industry, renowned for providing comfort, quality, and luxury at affordable prices. The company leverages state-of-the-art technologies, high import volumes, and convenient New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles warehouses to keep costs low – passing along savings to its customers. Nestl Bedding’s exceptionally high standards are evident in the fact that they are a major vendor for Fortune 500 companies, who appreciate the company’s attention to quality, detail, efficiency, and a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

Posted August 27, 2020

Source: Nestl Bedding