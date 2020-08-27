Dan Orwig Joins Peerless Clothing As President

NEW YORK — August 26, 2020 — Peerless Clothing International, the largest manufacturer of men’s tailored clothing in North America, announced that Dan Orwig will take over as president on September 14.

Orwig will be departing his current role as Group President of Men’s Apparel for Itochu Prominent USA. Itochu has partnered with Peerless for many years on product development and supply chain solutions. Orwig’s move will solidify the long-standing Peerless Itochu relationship.

Orwig succeeds John Tighe, who left the company earlier this month.

“Dan has worked closely with Peerless for many years,” notes Peerless CEO Alvin Segal. “We are excited to have him join our executive team. With Dan’s strong track record working across the retail marketplace, I am confident his leadership will position Peerless well for the future.”

“Peerless has always inspired me by how they react and capitalize on market trends,” said Orwig. “As the leader of men’s tailored apparel, no one does it better. It’s exhilarating to now have the opportunity to be part of this first-class organization. Peerless has a dynamic team with years of proven success. I’m looking forward to working with them to help position the company for continued growth. I want to thank Mr. Segal and the management team for considering me for this position.”

Peerless Clothing International is the largest producer of men’s and boy’s tailored clothing in North America, supplying most major department and specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Source: Peerless Clothing