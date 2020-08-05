Chargeurs Appoints Christy Raedeke As Company’s First Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK — August 5, 2020 — Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies today announced that it has appointed Christy Raedeke as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer, effective August 10. An expert in bringing advancements in apparel technology to market, Raedeke will lead all marketing efforts in support of Chargeurs’ global growth strategy, reporting directly to Angela Chan, Global President of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies.

“We’re extremely pleased to have Christy join us to lead marketing efforts in support of Chargeurs’ global growth, including the growth of our new US-based Lainiere Health & Wellness division,” said Angela Chan. “We’re confident that her leadership experience, industry expertise and marketing vision will enable us to effectively execute our expansion and innovation strategies at this critical time.”

Raedeke joins the company with more than 30 years of experience in marketing, PR and business development across the high-tech, biotech and textile technology sectors. She most recently served as CMO of Noble Biomaterials, where she reorganized the brand architecture and developed and launched the Ionic+ brand. Prior to that, she was EVP of Global Sales and Marketing at Cocona Inc., where she developed and launched the 37.5 Technology brand. Before joining Cocona, she was Director of Marketing and Communications for Massif, a leader in high-performance protective apparel for Military and Special Forces. Raedeke began her career in marketing and PR at Microsoft. She is a founding member of DesignxHumanity, a nonprofit devoted to ending systemic racism by providing free design and technology training to help Black, Indigenous and People of Color launch their careers at no cost while developing innovative content.

“Chargeurs is pioneering technology initiatives that will drive the entire fashion industry forward,” said Christy Raedeke. “As the company’s first CMO, I’ll be working at the intersection of innovation, strategy and creative. I’m really excited to lead the company’s marketing efforts as we achieve the next level of growth.”

Posted August 5, 2020

Source: Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies