Champion® Athleticwear Drops New Collection Designed for Gamers: First Patent Pending Sweatshirt Design Since 1952

WINSTON SALEM, N.C — August 26, 2020 — Today, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, launched a Gamer Collection that incorporates features and benefits that address the specific needs of esports athletes, casual gamers and fans everywhere. Champion has been there for every athlete for more than 100 years – on the court, on the field, in the gym – and most recently in the gaming world. Through this collection, Champion is partnering with a coalition of influential esports teams, brands and influencers including HyperX, Dignitas, VENN, PlayVS, the Esports Awards, and influencers FaZe Pamaj, Nate Hill and FaZe Blaze to celebrate the new Gamer Collection.

Champion wants to recognize gamers and the unique style of the gaming world by creating apparel that celebrates their lifestyle. Champion’s design team worked closely with gamers and athletes to find the ideal blend of streetwear, comfort and functionality. In doing so, they created a collection perfectly suited for gaming needs of all kinds.

Design features of Champion’s newest patent pending hoodie in over 50 years includes an oversized hood that can be worn over headsets of all sizes to block outside distractions, narrowed sleeves and a unique rib cuff that will stay put when pushed up onto the forearm. Additionally, the pockets are lined with ultra-warm microfleece to keep hands warm and limber between games. The hoodie offers a kangaroo pocket with zippers to confidently stow phones and a top loading pocket to hold console controllers. Another zip pocket at the left chest has an internal credit card slot. An interchangeable Velcro patch adorns the right chest and on the left shoulder, allowing gamers to customize their look for any occasion through personal expression with team patches to show affiliation in tournaments.

“As a brand that embraces all sports, we wanted to create an unofficial uniform for gamers that modernizes the classic hoodie and recognizes that they are athletes with distinctive needs for their sport,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “Our Reverse Weave® patents came about as we were trying to solve the needs of athletes at the time, and we’ve taken the same approach to create a brand-new design for the gamer lifestyle. We are incredibly excited to unveil this new line of hoodies and pants for gamers and esports athletes.

“I’ve always loved hoodies, but this the first hoodie I’ve seen that was designed for gamers. It’s unique in a lot of ways from the oversized hood that you can wear with a headset to the oversized pockets, large enough to hold my controller,” said professional Fortnite player for FaZe Clan, Nate Hill. “I’ve never had a customizable hoodie where you can take off and add different style patches for different looks. In addition to the unique features, this hoodie is super comfortable and stylish… I’m of the mind ‘look good play good,’ as a gamer this is a must have hoodie.”

The Gamer Collection includes a pullover hoodie, full zip hoodie and pants in classic colors such as black and heather gray, allowing for mixing-and-matching. The collection utilizes a modern fleece fabric that is soft and breathable with odor control technology to allow gamers to confidently live in the collection day in and day out. The pants retail for $50, the pullover hoodie for $80 and the full zip hoodie for $90.

To shop the Gamer Collection, visit Champion.com and Champion’s retail stores. The Velcro patch designs are sold separately with select graphics available for a limited time only. To learn more about the Champion Gamer Hoodie, visit Champion.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Posted August 27, 2020

Source: Champion Athleticwear