The New Ecodown® Fibers Collection: Now From Super Puffy To Ultra Light

MILAN, Italy — June 16, 2020 — Thermore entered the free fiber market with a bang in 2018 with the original Ecodown® Fibers line — the industry finally had a free fiber product that offered softness and warmth but with excellent durability.

In 2019 Thermore added color to the mix, and the wide success lead to opening a new factory in Asia to keep up with demand. Moreover, in order to guarantee quality of the finished products, Thermore launched the Ecodown Fibers Factory Audit System, with more than 200 vendors in Asia being audited as of today.

Thermore firmly believes that blow-in fibers represent the future of the insulation market, and using Thermore’s advanced technology and know-how will be the key for the success of this category.

“It is now time to bring the free fiber platform to the next level”, says a Thermore spokesperson. “Thermore is the first global insulation company in the world to expand blown-in fibers into a full collection, to fulfill most of designers’ needs and even dreams.”

The new expanded offer now includes the revolutionary Ecodown Fibers 2.0, a super puffy blown fiber product suitable for wider baffle widths (up to 20 centimeters). It offers amazing loft and visuals that are unmatched in the industry — still Thermore’s proprietary technology regulates the warmth and avoids over-heating, thus keeping users comfortable.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Thermore is launching the innovative Ecodown® Fibers Light, which delivers an extremely soft, yet ultra light free fiber insulation that is 20% warmer than comparable products. Ecodown Fibers Light is also highly packable, which makes it ideal for people on the go.

And of course, all Ecodown Fibers are designed to be resistant to clumping, and they are made of 100-percent recycled fibers from PET bottles.

When you add it all up, Thermore is offering a full-force product line with five different free fibers items. This new Collection of Ecodown Fibers products has evolved to meet the specific needs of various markets and offers something for everyone.

Posted June 16, 2020

Source: Thermore