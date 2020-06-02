Polygiene Stays Fresh Technology Now Available With Royal Enfield’s New Range Of Apparel

MALMÖ, Sweden — June 2, 2020 — Polygiene, the global supplier of Stays Fresh Technologies has partnered with Royal Enfield Apparel to create a new range including helmets, t-shirts, balaclavas, neck- and headgear, riding jackets and gloves, etc.

A number of items including headgears will be launched with a combination of Polygiene® Biostatic and Odor crunch stays fresh technologies, that stops the growth of odor causing bacteria and makes products feel fresh and clean in all conditions and environments. More products will be added in the coming seasons, both from the protective and lifestyle lines.

The treated headgear will fuel Royal Enfield’s drive to encourage people to cover their faces using the headgear as a voluntary public health measure. Understanding the problem at hand, Royal Enfield is urging their community to teach people how to use their headgear, how to wash, sanitize and reuse it – all to keep themselves protected and safe.

The Royal Enfield brand is owned by Indian automaker Eicher Motors Limited, that is listed on the India stock market (BSE and NSE). The apparel business is growing and Eicher Motors is adopting a strategy that mirrors what other iconic brands have successfully monetized, adding apparel products to enhance the motorcycling experience.

“Our constant endeavour is to level up the collection every season and to stay relevant to the ever-evolving needs of riders. In order to be sustainable and provide the best for the riders, this partnership is a step forward. With reduced washes through Polygiene technology, I definitely feel that we are offering the best to our riders and will continue to make products that enhance the riding experience”, says Puneet Sood, Head, Apparel Business at Royal Enfield. ”We are very proud to start a joint partnership with Royal Enfield. Our aim is to create an added value for every customer and in terms of this iconic brand we hope to add a real advantage for the end-users, the riders. When on the road they now will stay fresh, can travel light, and wash less. We are looking forward to adding unique advantages with our technology to the entire product range of Royal Enfield apparel going forward”, says Ulrika Björk, CEO at Polygiene. ”And on a final note, we are very happy to help spread the important message of #REGearUp, together with Royal Enfield.”

Source: Polygiene AB