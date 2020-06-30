Pantone Launches New Digital Color Platform For Designers To Help Adapt To A Changed Workflow  

CARLSTADT, N.J. — June 30, 2020 — Pantone LLC today announced the launch of Pantone Connect, a digital platform for designers that streamlines their color decision-making and communication. The new platform provides access to all Pantone Color through a single-user account across mobile, web, and the Adobe® Creative Cloud® applications and includes the first ever Pantone Color Match Card, a revolutionary credit card-sized target that calibrates a phone’s camera to capture color from real life, match to Pantone Colors, and then save the color into the designer’s palette workflow.

With the ongoing digital evolution of design workflows, there has increasingly been a need to close the gap between the physical and digital for designers. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated these challenges by rapidly replacing the collaborative, light-filled and resourceful design studio with virtual chats at living room tables, making design ideation and communication much more challenging. Communicating color intent as part of design is a familiar pain point under normal circumstances, but becomes far more of a challenge in these remote settings.

As a result, Pantone has expanded its Pantone Connect suite of products to bridge this gap and help designers adapt to what a changed workflow looks like post-COVID. Within the new suite includes the revolutionary Pantone Color Match Card and Pantone Connect Mobile App (for iOS and Android). Merging physical color with a digital workflow through an innovative approach, this Card-App pairing makes Pantone color identification and communication from physical inspiration to final design a streamlined, accurate, and affordable option for large dispersed design teams and freelancers alike.

“While designers have previously taken photos with their phone to capture Pantone Colors from images, the results were more inspirational vs. accurate due to factors like poor lighting and camera performance” said Nick Bazarian, senior product manager for Pantone Digital Solutions. “With the Color Match Card and Pantone Connect app, a designer’s phone has now become a legitimate color capture device to match the physical world more accurately to Pantone Colors, as well as a workflow productivity tool to shorten the color communication process, at a nominal cost.”

This latest announcement builds upon the company’s 2019 launches of the Pantone Application Program Interface (API) and its Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud, by integrating with new mobile apps for iOS and Android and the Pantone Connect Color Finder web application. Additional features include:

Pantone Color Match Card calibrates a mobile device’s camera to more accurately measure a targeted physical color, which is immediately matched to the closest Pantone Color(s).

Pantone Connect mobile app saves captured colors into palettes for sharing to social media or designing via the Pantone Connect Extension for Adobe Illustrator®, InDesign®, and Photoshop®.

Color conversion to Pantone, improved digital navigation of the Pantone Color Libraries, and inspiration features such as color extraction from images, color harmonies, and trending color palettes

Pantone Connect’s expanded suite also serves as a newer alternative to Pantone Studio for iOS, and a replacement for some of Pantone’s pre-existing digital solutions, including myPantone for Android, the Pantone X-Ref web app, and Pantone Color Manager desktop software.

“Our company has worked closely alongside creatives in the graphic, fashion, and product design industries to understand how color can become an enabler of performance rather than a hindrance,” said Adrián Fernández, vice president and general manager of Pantone. “Pantone Connect’s unique combination of technology (enabled by X-Rite), features, and platform accessibility will give designers the tools they need to be confident in their color choices and ultimately successful with their creative work. They win with the Pantone Connect platform because their color choice reflects an informed decision made efficiently and communicated effectively.”

Pantone plans to continue expanding the platform rapidly through 2020 and 2021, with further integration into the Adobe Creative Cloud ecosystem and other design tool platforms, as well connection to color reader devices from X-Rite, Pantone, and 3rd party Pantone licensee partners.

Free Period and Bundled Access

Through July 8th, 2020, a Pantone Connect account is still free to register for with all features and platforms accessible as part of Pantone’s COVID-19 free access offer to designers, announced previously on April 1st, 2020. All new Pantone color guides also include 6-months of free access when registered.

For more information on Pantone Connect and how to create a new account, visit www.pantone.com/connect. Mobile apps for iOS and Android can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively, while the Pantone Connect Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud can be downloaded from the Adobe Creative Cloud Exchange website.

Posted June 30, 2020

Source: Pantone