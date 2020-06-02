New Board Of Managers Announced For Evolution St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — June 1, 2020 — Evolution St. Louis — a high-tech, highly advanced knitting facility in the United States — has announced the creation of its board of managers, experts in finance, fashion, and technology who will help build on Evolution St. Louis’ success and drive its growth.

Evolution St. Louis’ new board of managers is composed of highly accomplished individuals that have run investment companies, led corporations and been featured in Forbes and Project Runway: Fashion Startup.

“We value and appreciate our Board members for bringing their expertise and focus on excellence, to help drive our continued growth and success,” said Jon Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Evolution St. Louis. “The response to Evolution St. Louis has been nothing short of overwhelming, and I thank our Board of Managers for being willing to serve and advance our vision for the future.”

“Our board members share our passion and commitment to reinvent, recreate and revitalize the knit sector so we can bring made-in-the-U.S. products to new customers and new markets,” said John Elmuccio, COO and co-founder of Evolution St. Louis. “We have been humbled by the rapid success of and support for Evolution St. Louis, and we are truly grateful for their time, talent and expertise.”

The five-member Board of Managers includes:

Gary Wassner, CEO of Hilldun Corp. and founding member and chairman of Interluxe Holdings LLC;

Barbara Archer, managing director and partner at Hightower Wealth Advisors St. Louis;

John Kalishman, strategy and marketing consultant, founder and president of Harcourt Group and executive at Insituform Technologies Inc.;

John Elmuccio, COO and co-founder of Evolution St. Louis; and

Jon Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Evolution St. Louis.

“St. Louis has a strong tradition in the fashion industry and deep roots in manufacturing, and I believe Evolution St. Louis will establish the city as a key player in the global manufacturing market and supply chain,” said Barbara Archer.

“Jon Lewis and John Elmuccio’s knowledge of the fashion industry, global supply chain and business have been instrumental to the success of Evolution St. Louis,” said John Kalishman. “Their forward-looking vision is truly innovative, and I am proud to serve on the Board of Managers.”

“Evolution St. Louis is the future of fashion and apparel manufacturing so I’m honored to serve on the Board of Managers to support a truly original and pioneering vision to reinvent advanced manufacturing as we know it,” said Gary Wassner.

Posted June 2, 2020

Source: Evolution St. Louis