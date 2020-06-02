Cotton Leads Program Welcomes Delta Apparel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — June 2, 2020 — Delta Apparel Inc., a provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, has joined the Cotton LEADSSM program signifying its commitment to sustainability and acknowledging the ongoing improvements U.S. and Australian cotton growers continue to make under both countries’ stringent regulatory environments. The aim of the Cotton LEADS program is to raise awareness of sustainable and responsible cotton growing practices, and to keep member partners informed about the leading efforts in reducing the environmental impact of cotton production. Currently, the Cotton LEADS program has more than 600 partner companies around the world.

“Delta Apparel has been a good customer of U.S. cotton for many years,” said Jennifer Lukowiak, director of Supply Chain Marketing at Cotton Incorporated. “By joining Cotton LEADS, they underscore their commitment to sustainability and to the role U.S. cotton plays in fulfilling it.”

Cotton LEADS is a program that is committed to responsibly produced cotton. Built upon core principles that are consistent with sustainability and that promote the use of best practices and traceability in the supply chain, Cotton LEADS offers cotton users the confidence and knowledge that their raw material is responsibly produced and traceable. Cotton LEADS was founded by an alliance of industry organizations in Australia and the United States of America.

“Quality products start with quality ingredients,” said Deb Merrill, president of Delta Group and CFO of Delta Apparel Inc. “For Delta Apparel, quality has to also include a sustainability component. We are proud to support the work that cotton farmers are doing and to utilize their fiber across our brand portfolio, including Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. We take great pride in the efficiency throughout our supply chain and managing sustainable cotton resources without adding costs.”

Source: National Cotton Council