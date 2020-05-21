YKK USA Expands Product Offerings To Support COVID-19 Relief

MARIETTA, GA — May 14, 2020 — Fastening solution provider YKK USA has expanded its product offerings in an effort to reinforce the domestic supply chain that will help manufacturers throughout the United States manufacture products essential to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

While YKK may be best known for its zippers, it offers a wide variety of metal wire, hook & loop, injection molded plastic parts, webbing, snaps, and buttons that can be used in COVID-19 relief applications.

Applications for YKK’s POWERHOOK® extruded hook include Foley Catheter Holders, DVT compression sleeves, endotracheal tube holders, arm boards, blood pressure cuffs, and radial compression devices. Manufacturers of surgical gowns can make use of SOFIX®, which incorporates plastic snaps injected onto tape, as well as POWERHOOK® and YKK’s polyester tape. Medical curtain manufacturers can use YKK’s plastic snaps, stainless SNAPET®, and gypsy stud snaps.

Face masks are essential to protecting oneself and others from COVID-19, but they can cause ear discomfort. To combat this problem, YKK is manufacturing back to back hook and loop fasteners, SOFIX®, plastic detachable clips, and plastic cord stoppers, all of which can be used as ear savers when used in conjunction with face masks. For those manufacturing face masks, YKK has 3.0 mm and 4.0 mm aluminum wire and 3.0 mm and 5.0 mm elastic tape available. For medical face shield manufacturers, YKK is producing plastic and metal snaps, hook and loop fasteners, and plastic cord stoppers.

There are plenty of applications for YKK zippers as well. YKK’s PROSEAL® airtight and watertight zipper can be used in isolation chambers, tent shelters, and Level B Hazmat suits. YKK’s AquaGuard® water repellent zipper can be used for medical mattresses, while YKK’s AquaSeal® waterproof zipper can be used for body bags.

With 86 years of manufacturing experience and four manufacturing plants in the United States, YKK’s core competencies include wire manufacturing and forming, metal stamping, metal die casting, metal finishing and plating, weaving and knitting, textile dyeing, plastic extrusion, plastic injection molding, fabrication and assembly, and custom machinery and support. YKK hopes to work with more partners to find inventive uses for its fastening products and core manufacturing technologies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting us with challenges we could not imagine just a few months ago,” said Jim Reed, President, YKK Corporation of America. “As we navigate these unchartered waters, the YKK team is turning to our corporate philosophy for guidance – the ‘Cycle of Goodness’, which teaches us that ‘no one prospers without rendering benefit to others.’ We look forward to partnering with other organizations to provide much needed assistance to the industries fighting COVID-19.”

Posted May 21, 2020

Source: YKK USA