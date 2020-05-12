Old Navy Donates Over $30 Million Of Clothing To American Families In Need

SAN FRANCISCO — May 12, 2020 — Old Navy has been clothing American families since 1994, and recognizes that the need to serve families has never been greater. The COVID-19 crisis has left many Americans struggling to provide basic necessities for their families. In response, Old Navy is donating more than $30 million of clothing to American families in need.

Old Navy is working with a number of partners to distribute the goods to vulnerable families including nonprofit organizations Good360 and Baby2Baby as well as transportation partner Penske Logistics.

To announce the donation, Old Navy has released a video depicting a unique portrait of the American family by Richmond, Va., artist Noah Scalin. Known for creating large-scale art installations out of everyday items, Scalin constructs a portrait of a mother and her two daughters, formed entirely out of Old Navy clothing. The portrait is revealed as a time-lapse video, taking the viewer through the journey of apparel transforming into art.

In addition to the clothing donation, Old Navy is also donating 50,000 non-medical-grade reusable masks to longtime partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Many of their clubhouses have remained open and operational throughout the crisis as a safe place for kids and families in under-served communities.

Old Navy has been assisting in COVID-19 response efforts under parent company Gap Inc. which has leveraged its expansive supply chain to connect hospital networks with millions of critical PPE (personal protective equipment), including N95 masks, for frontline healthcare workers.

Separately, the Gap Foundation previously announced a $1 million donation to local, state, national and international non-profit organizations to support under-served families during the coronavirus crisis.

Posted May 12, 2020

Source: Old Navy