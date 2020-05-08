Ecofibre Limited – U.S. Launch Of Hemp Black PPE Facemasks And Guidance Update

GEORGETOWN, KY — May 7, 2020 — Ecofibre Limited (Ecofibre, Company) has commenced distribution of Hemp Black facemasks across the United States.

Ecofibre has previously announced on March 16 and April 16, 2020 that its Hemp Black business would adjust and accelerate its product launch plans to shift capacity and meet developing demand for personal protection equipment (PPE). Over the past six weeks Hemp Black has designed and manufactured face masks to address the current shortage and future demand for quality face masks in the United States.

Ecofibre CEO Eric Wang stated, “In line with our capabilities, we have launched a high-quality washable mask featuring Hemp Black technologies. Whilst masks can be easily sold at this time, fair and sustainable pricing is critical. We expect the existing demand for protective facemasks to remain for the foreseeable future. At least 90% of our capacity will be made available to major healthcare supply distributors, and a small percentage of masks allocated to our direct to consumer channel and US state governments.”

David Neu, CEO of Ananda Health stated, “Given the shortage of quality personal protection equipment, providing masks to large distributors and related healthcare providers allows the broadest coverage of product to the industry channels and geographies that most need this critical product category. The major national distributors are in regular contact with retail, government and institutional markets and have an informed view of needs-based prioritization.”

Strategic partner TexInnovate manufacturing Hemp Black Fusion facemasks

In close collaboration with our business partner TexInnovate, located in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Company has developed a high-quality face mask with the following key components and features (see specifications in attachment below):

Anti-microbial copper technology yarns

Hemp Black / element infused adaptive fibers

Multi-layer 3D knitting

Reusable and machine washable up to 25 cycles

Seamless knitting for fit and comfort

The masks are not intended for clinical use and are not approved by the FDA for this purpose.

CEO Eric Wang stated, “TexInnovate has been a very close business and research partner for nearly two years on Hemp Black. They are an instrumental supply chain partner and have an equally deep commitment to innovation and quality.”

TexInnovate President Jeff Bruner stated, “We are very pleased to incorporate Hemp Black’s leading-edge technologies into PPE products. The alignment between form, fit, function and consumer safety will be key to the long-term value proposition in this newly forming product segment.”

Manufacturing capacity for the Hemp Black fusion facemask will be set at c.160,000 units per month by August 1, 2020.

Posted May 8, 2020

Source: Ecofibre Limited