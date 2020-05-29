COOLMAX® Technology Incorporated Into New Menswear Collection At H&M

WILMINGTON, Del. — May 29, 2020 — The LYCRA Company, a global leader in innovative solutions for the apparel industry, is pleased to announce that COOLMAX® technology is featured in H&M’s latest everyday menswear collection. COOLMAX® technology has been introduced into an extensive range of the leading retailer’s key summer styles, as well as a selection of wardrobe essentials. The technology transports moisture away from the body, helping to keep the wearer cool, dry and comfortable for longer.

The key to COOLMAX® technology is in the weave of the fabric itself. The fiber cross-sections wick moisture to the surface of the fabric while allowing air to pass through. Importantly, with this technical advance being a part of the fabric, the garments will keep their functionality wash after wash.

H&M’s key summer styles using COOLMAX® technology capture the new season smartness, maxing on sharp personal style with a relaxed summer attitude. The collection features smart polo shirts with a ribbed collar and stripe detail, perfectly matched with the range’s pleat front tailored joggers. With tailoring being the essential trend in menswear right now, the collection also includes a sharp two-button tailored slim-lapel jacket and slim-fit tailored trousers, with an elasticated waist to give a modern edge.

Furthermore, for when it’s time to relax in the heat of the summer, the collection also includes wardrobe staples like faded denim jeans made with COOLMAX® technology and crewneck T-shirts and tanks. Finish off with some essentials such as square-cut trunks and mesh sneaker socks.

This new collection is available from H&M as of May 28, 2020.

Posted May 29, 2020

Source: The LYCRA Company