Tailored Brands Reopens E-Commerce Fulfillment Centers

FREMONT, Calif. — March 31, 2020 — Tailored Brands, Inc. today announced that, after instituting enhanced social distancing and sanitation protocols that meet or exceed those recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it reopened its e-commerce fulfillment centers effective Monday, March 30th and these centers have begun shipping online orders.

Tailored Brands President and CEO Dinesh Lathi said, “Our top priority will always be the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities, and I am proud of how quickly our supply chain leadership modified our distribution center operations to create a safe workplace environment for our fulfillment team members during this health crisis.”

While the Company’s retail stores will remain temporarily closed until at least May 4, 2020, Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank can now ship directly to customers who place retail orders on the brands’ respective websites (www.menswearhouse.com and www.josabank.com) as well as rental orders previously placed in-store, and new rental reservations made online.

The Company will continue to incorporate employee input as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and government officials as it regularly evaluates its renewed operations at its e-commerce fulfillment centers and determines when its currently closed facilities will reopen.

New Bedford Factory to Make Reusable Facemasks for Healthcare Workers

The Company also announced that its factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts, in conjunction with a leading privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, will begin the production of cotton washable facemasks that can be used when an FDA approved mask is not available. The factory will use the manufacturer’s material and specifications and provide the sewing.

The Company will bring back furloughed employees to make 50,000 masks over the next few weeks and will continue to look for additional opportunities to help front-line healthcare professionals. The New Bedford factory will undergo the same enhanced social distancing and sanitation protocols as our e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Posted April 1, 2020

Source: Tailored Brands