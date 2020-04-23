Steetwear Brand ‘Social Distance Social Club’ Launches To Record-Breaking Sales

LOS ANGELES — April 23, 2020 — Social Distance Social Club, a new streetwear brand out of Los Angeles, Calif., launched Friday, April 17, to record-breaking sales. The new clothing line was created to increase awareness around the importance of Social Distancing in the era of COVID-19, while raising money for World Central Kitchen.

The current line-up consists of t-shirts, hoodies, facemasks, crop tops, and tank tops with a straightforward message: Social Distancing Saves Lives. The streetwear collection was created by two young entrepreneurs with strong backgrounds in fashion and brand marketing.

The passion for creating the line came out of their frustration with the mixed messaging in media and government on the importance of social distancing to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The founders have close friends working in the restaurant industry and healthcare, two of the hardest-hit sectors in the COVID-19 pandemic. They understand the challenges restaurants are facing and the sacrifices the nation’s healthcare workers are making.

Inspired by José Andrés and World Central Kitchen, the duo were motivated to create a campaign to raise money supporting World Central Kitchen and #ChefsforAmerica COVID-19 response.

World Central Kitchen is working across America to safely distribute individually packaged, fresh meals in communities that need support by activating restaurants to help meet this demand while providing jobs for their staff and meals for those in need.

Five dollars of every item sold at SocialDistanceSocialClub.shop will be donated to the World Central Kitchen COVID-19 relief program.

With backgrounds in fashion and branding, the founders felt confident they could reframe the Social Distance narrative by aligning the message with an urban streetwear vibe designed to appeal to the America’s Gen Z and Millennial generations.

The founders plan on extending the product line to include joggers, socks, jackets, and other small accessories within the coming weeks.

Posted April 23, 2020

Source: Social Distance Social Club