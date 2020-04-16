PVH Corp. Pledges $2M Toward COVID-19 Relief Efforts

NEW YORK — April 15, 2020 — PVH Corp.’s values help guide its decisions, and the company’s overall purpose to drive fashion forward for good is more important than ever before. Today, The PVH Foundation – the company’s philanthropic fund specifically dedicated to nonprofit donations and volunteer programs – is announcing an additional $1 million, for a total commitment of more than $2 million, toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

The additional donation will support frontline medical workers, the fight against food insecurity, supply chain and industry relief, and community resiliency. These donations aim to complement what has already been dedicated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a human crisis touching everyone around the world in some way. PVH is built on its family-like culture, and the way we live our lives is the same way we conduct business: We try to do the right thing,” said Manny Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH. “It’s more important now than any time I can remember to support our people, communities and industry.”

The PVH Foundation also is working with PVH’s long-term partner Better Work, a collaboration between the International Labour Organization and International Finance Corporation. Funds will be used to support activities benefitting suppliers and workers through the COVID-19 crisis.

Organizations to receive contributions from The PVH Foundation have been selected by PVH associates in locations around the world. Support will be targeted in Asia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. to organizations that will best address local needs.

Nonprofit grantees in the U.S. will include several hospitals and healthcare organizations, including Mount Sinai Health System (N.Y.), Montefiore Health System (N.Y.), Northwell Health (N.Y.), RWJBarnabas Health (N.J.) and Hackensack Meridian Health (N.J.).

Other U.S. grantees are: Feeding America ®, Coalition for the Homeless (NYC), Food Bank of Somerset County (N.J.), and the NYC Small Business Continuity Loan Fund.

In Canada, organizations include: Lakeridge Health Foundation (Oshawa), North York General Foundation (Toronto) and the Jewish General Hospital (Montreal).

In addition to this $2M commitment, PVH had also made a 2M RMB (≈ $275,000 USD) contribution to the Chinese Society of the Red Cross, as well as a $50,000 contribution to A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund initiative to provide support and raise awareness for those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER have donated product in the U.S., Netherlands, U.K. and Italy to support frontline healthcare workers and will continue to give product where it is needed the most. Calvin Klein is also a founding partner and donor of OutRight Action International’s COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund.

