PVH Corp. Completes Sale Of Speedo North America Business To Pentland Group

NEW YORK — April 6, 2020 — PVH Corp., one of the world’s largest apparel companies, announced today it has completed the sale of its Speedo North America business to Pentland Group, parent company of the Speedo brand, for $170 million in cash, subject to a working capital adjustment. The proceeds from the transaction will further bolster PVH’s core balance sheet strength and add to its liquidity position that stands now at over $1.3 billion in cash and available borrowings.

“The decision to reunite the Speedo business globally allows for the brand’s stewardship by Pentland to be holistic and comprehensive,” said Manny Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH Corp. “This transaction aligns with PVH’s goals of optimizing our Heritage Brands business in the ever-evolving retail environment and focusing on long-term growth of our global brands CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER.”

This sale was previously announced in January.

Pentland Group, which also owns the Berghaus, Canterbury, Ellesse and SeaVees brands, acquired Speedo in 1991 and directly and through partnership with licensees like PVH has since developed it into the world’s leading performance swimwear brand.

Pentland will now operate the Speedo businesses worldwide.

Andy Long, CEO of Pentland Group’s Pentland Brands division, “The completion of the Speedo North America acquisition, during these uncertain times, demonstrates our long-term commitment to the business and our passion for building a truly global brand. We’re looking forward to welcoming the team to the Pentland family and, while our current priority is the health and wellbeing of all our employees, this acquisition will allow us to offer our customers a stronger global brand proposition when demand resumes”.

Posted April 6, 2020

Source: PVH Corp.