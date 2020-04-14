Lectra Opens Atlanta Technology Center To Partner With Volunteers To Create PPE

ATLANTA — April 14, 2020 — Lectra — a provider of technology solutions for the fashion, upholstered furniture and automotive interior industries — is opening the Technology Center at its Atlanta headquarters to create personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare and other essential workers to help combat COVID-19 in the Atlanta and Georgia communities.

Lectra has a fully operational cutting room usually used for tests and demonstrations, and is making the facility and the company’s leading experts available to produce life-saving PPE. However, Lectra needs volunteer partners to provide fabric, sewing and distribution, and is looking to collaborate with groups or organizations that would like to join forces.

“Our company and our industry as a whole are committed to helping the communities we serve during this pandemic,” said Edouard Macquin, president, Lectra Americas. “We are enthusiastic to partner with any organizations that would like to volunteer their services and are making the full resources of our company and our experts available to help in any way possible.”

Any organization that would like to be part of this volunteer effort can contact Daniella Ambrogi, vice president of marketing for Lectra Americas, at d.ambrogi@lectra.com.

In addition to producing PPE at Lectra’s Technology Center, the company is also providing its experts to help clients pivot manufacturing technology to the production of PPE across Lectra’s service lines.

Source: Lectra