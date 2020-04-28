Karl Mayer Enables The Automated Production Of Textile Face Masks

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — April 20, 2020 — In many places, face masks are now an essential item on the agenda of the compulsory program relating to the exit from the corona lockdown. These masks are required in large quantities, but they are scarce goods. In view of the massive shortage of masks, the textile machinery manufacturer KARL MAYER reacted quickly, and together with partners for production and testing, set up a highly efficient production in record time. One of the used double needle bar raschel machine made by Karl Mayer enables the production of roughly a quarter of a million masks per month.

This innovative company based in Obertshausen initially developed face masks that can be made on Karl Mayer machines in high numbers and in a one-step production cycle. In other words: the masks are produced entirely without the need of any sewing work. Two models are available for the various demands.

Type 1 is produced at short notice and is suitable for everyday life. Due to their 3D shape, these masks have a tight fit and good wearing properties. They offer a convenient air exchange, a soft skin feeling, and prevent friction points on the ears, even after long-term use. The masks can be reused after their utilization. Simply wash and dry them, and the next application can start immediately.

Type 2 provides all the advantages of type 1, but it can be equipped with a replaceable nonwoven lining via a pocket. This increases the filtration capacity, at the same time ensuring minimum waste after use.

Regarding the filtering effect, the certification process is currently underway for a medical standard for both mask types.

To ensure a fast use of the face masks in Germany, Karl Mayer equipped a customer with the required machine technology and the instructions for the production of the masks. The mask manufacture will start at the end of April.

Once the installed Karl Mayer machine is running at full speed, it is possible to produce up to 400 masks per hour or 240,000 pieces per month. At the same time, Karl Mayer is working on reducing the production time for additional machines, so that capacity can be increased as quickly as possible. “By mid-May we can achieve a production of up to half a million masks per month. We are pleased that we can contribute to more safety for people with our know-how and our machines. Further developments, such as mask sizes for children, are in preparation,“ explained Oliver Mathews, sales director of the Warp Knitting Business Unit at Karl Mayer.

