Hanes Hosiery Donates Leggings To GLAM4GOOD To Assist Homeless Shelters In New York City

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — April 28, 2020 — To help some of the most vulnerable residents of New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanes Hosiery is donating 1,000 pairs of ComfortSoft™ leggings to GLAM4GOOD.

GLAM4GOOD, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people in need, will distribute the leggings to homeless shelters.

“GLAM4GOOD is working around the clock to team up with our donors and corporate partners to respond, facilitate and deliver aid to as many of our giving partners as possible to meet the needs during this unprecedented and difficult time,” said Mary Alice Stephenson, CEO and Founder of GLAM4GOOD Foundation. “We appreciate support from Hanes Hosiery, and hope that others will help in any way they can.”

Jill King, general manager of hosiery for HanesBrands, said, “We are honored to provide this small token of comfort and support to those in need in a city significantly impacted by COVID-19.”

HanesBrands, the parent company of Hanes Hosiery and the world’s largest basic apparel manufacturer, is committed to doing its part during the pandemic. The company’s brands are making a variety of product donations across the globe. Additionally, the company — and a consortium of other apparel makers — are supplying the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with hundreds of millions of all-cotton face masks for use in healthcare and other settings when technical N95 respirators or surgical medical masks are not required.

Posted April 28, 2020

Source: Hanes Hosiery