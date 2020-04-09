Delta Galil Joins Fight Against COVID-19 By Producing More Than 1.5 Million Face Masks

TEL AVIV, Israel — April 9, 2020 — Delta Galil Industries Ltd. — a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim — is helping ensure that European governments and emergency service personnel have the protective face masks they need as they work to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Delta European Brands subsidiary Schiesser will produce more than 1 million masks in total for the Czech and Slovakian governments and a German protective equipment company. The company’s Eminence subsidiary in France has begun providing face masks to local emergency services personnel and will be producing 400,000 masks per month to meet the needs of police and fire departments, the French military, and NGOs and social services organizations that help the most vulnerable in France.

“Our subsidiaries in Europe have rapidly reengineered production lines to help alleviate the shortage of face masks that governments and emergency services providers are facing in the midst of this crisis,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil. “In cooperation with our local supply partners in Europe and other industry colleagues, we’re able to increase production capacity to produce hundreds of thousands of urgently needed masks each month, answering the call from country leaders, fire departments, hospitals, police departments and the French Army, among others. We couldn’t be more humbled to be able to quickly produce items to help protect those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in cooperation with our suppliers and industry colleagues.”

Schiesser and Eminence recently retrofitted selected factories to produce reusable fabric face masks that are machine washable. The move was initially intended to help ensure the safety of employees who continue to work on-site, but the companies quickly expanded production capacity to provide masks to emergency service personnel in the field as well as to the governments of other countries in Europe. In addition to fulfilling orders for masks from various organizations, Eminence is also donating hundreds of masks to charities serving citizens in need and to police stations, hospitals and fire departments. Delta Galil will also be producing masks in its facilities in Thailand to meet the needs of local security and medical personnel in that country.

Posted April 9, 2020

Source: Delta Galil Industries