Cifra SpA Launches Warp-Mask Against COVID 19

LOMBARDY, Italy — April 30, 2020 — Lombardy based Warp Knit Seamless (WKS) specialist Cifra SpA, backed by its long-term know-how has engineered and produced an innovative and hi-tech range of protective masks called Warp-Mask, which will be used to help in the country’s fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus). Cifra has developed and introduced this product onto the market in just few days.

“I thought about how I could make myself with my company available to cope with this terrible pandemic”, Cifra CEO Cesare Citterio told the online newspaper. “And we came up with the design of a hi-tech mask that is guaranteed to be OekoTex Standard 100 certified, warp-knitted, double-layered, water-repellent, knitted in one without seams for optimal comfort, sterilized, washable up to ten washes and all designed and made in Italy.”

Engineered by Cifra WKS system, warp-Mask is a high-tech double-layer, run-proof and water repellent mask, which “thanks to its Perfect Skin technology, perfectly adheres to the nose and to the mouth”.

Each mask is in fact made with polyamide (80%) and Lycra (20%) multifilament yarn – where the high percentage of Lycra and PerfectSkin technology guarantee perfect face adherence, to ensure the covering of both nose and mouth.

The fabric is doubled for a more compact and ultra-run-resistant structure and uses HeiQ Eco-Dry technology, which offers fluorocarbon-free durable water repellence (DWR). This high-performance sustainable water-repellent treatment offers exceptional efficiency and durability to washing and dry cleaning. The applied Heiq Eco-Dry treatment makes the masks 40 ° machine washable and thus reusable.

Warp-Mask is also resistant to bacterial agents thanks to Fresh-tech treatment by Heiq and is “100% Made in Italy quality.”

Posted April 30, 2020

Source: Cifra SpA