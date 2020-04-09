Chargeurs Launches New Line Of Personal Protective Products For Us Consumers

NEW YORK, NY — April 9, 2020 — Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies today announced the launch of Lainière Santé™, a new brand that will offer a full line of personal protective products for consumers. Within the next few weeks, the company will begin rolling out the offering with much-needed face masks and materials produced globally, including in the US. The products will be available for sale on Amazon.com within weeks.

“We’re drawing on our culture of innovation, our decades of expertise and our global resources during this difficult period to ensure consumers can find the products they need and want to help protect their health now and in the future,” said Angela Chan, Global President of Lainière Santé and Managing Director and President, Worldwide, of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies. “We’ve already been supplying urgently needed personal protective gear to the French government and to local fire, police and social services organizations in Europe, and we’re proud to expand our efforts and make protective products available to consumers in the US for the first time as well.”

Lainière Santé (which literally translates as “wool health”) is a newly created division under Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies. The brand is planning to manufacture face masks in Chargeurs’ existing factory in the US in late spring.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, Chargeurs, a leader in the supply of interlinings, has shifted a significant portion of its textile production toward healthcare-related personal protective items in order to address the worldwide emergency. The company is the largest supplier of personal protective equipment to the French government and is also producing sanitizer gel for healthcare professionals and mission-critical sectors.

The company’s scale and strong global partnerships have enabled it to quickly alter its operations to mass produce personal protective products under the Lainière Santé brand. Aside from manufacturing more than 10 million face masks per week, the company is also developing scrubs, protective gloves, protective bactericidal films, advanced textiles with antimicrobial properties, and intelligent fabrics.

