CGS Customer National Safety Apparel Ramps Up To Produce 1M+ Face Masks

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND — April 8, 2020 — CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that its BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control (SFC) customer National Safety Apparel®, manufacturer of high-quality industrial safety and military apparel, is contributing to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services PPE initiatives in the fight against COVID-19. SFC is an essential module within the BlueCherry Enterprise Suite of solutions, providing end-to-end capabilities for apparel and consumer lifestyle brands.

National Safety Apparel, in partnership with the Hanes / Parkdale coalition of USA textile companies and small- and medium-sized apparel manufacturers, has committed to help achieve the coalition goal to make more than 1.5 million facemasks weekly. The company began manufacturing protective masks to provide this essential PPE for the general public, at both its Cleveland and Chicago facilities. Using the BlueCherry SFC solution, the company can easily track the productivity and costs related to this initiative while eliminating manual processes. CGS contributed 50 SFC devices at zero cost and implemented the solution within days to assist with the facilities retooling in record time.

“The current COVID-19 outbreak has severely affected the global economy, especially the supply chain, and National Safety Apparel is not immune to the downturn,” said Sal Geraci, COO at National Safety Apparel. “With the decline in regular orders, we wanted to keep our employees on staff and productive while also contributing to the greater good. As an extension of our mission to provide quality products with responsive service and delivery to the industrial safety and military apparel manufacturing industry, it made sense to participate in this consortium.”

BlueCherry Shop Floor Control automates and tracks the collection and report of production activities with smart devices on the factory floor. It allows managers to be proactive and adjust to production changes and issues as they arise and provides real-time analytics into overall efficiency and operator productivity.

“CGS understands the unique needs of manufacturers like National Safety Apparel and the immediate needs currently affecting their businesses,” said Paul Magel, President, Applications division, CGS. “Today’s economic conditions and its effects on the supply chain have affected apparel brands and retailers alike. The immediate ramp-up and rollout of BlueCherry Shop Floor Control in this situation was crucial. The rapid pivot to manufacturing much-needed PPE masks is a tremendous and admirable undertaking. We’re honored to partner with National Safety Apparel to help the company reach its goals.”

The CGS BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

Posted April 8, 2020

Source: CGS