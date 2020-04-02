Avery Dennison Fastener Solutions Launches Ecotach™ Recycled Apparel Tag Fasteners

FITCHBURG, Mass. — April 2, 2020 — A complete line of new sustainable product solutions called Ecotach™ is now available from Avery Dennison Fastener Solutions. The Ecotach line of sustainable fasteners is designed specifically to meet the needs of environmentally conscious apparel retailers, brand owners and consumers who want to reduce their environmental footprint.

Avery Dennison Ecotach recycled fasteners include rPET and rPA materials and have similar functionality as fasteners made with virgin material. Recycled rPET fasteners carry a “Recycled” logo molded onto the paddle for immediate recognition of the brand’s sustainability efforts, creating a positive image of environmental stewardship for just fractions of a cent per garment.

Reducing Landfill Load

Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) fasteners contain at least 90% post-consumer waste from recycled plastic bottles. Every roll of 834 rPET fasteners reduces the landfill load by more than eight plastic bottles. Every carton, by more than 52 plastic bottles. Every case, by 528 plastic bottles.*

Recycled polyamide (rPA) fasteners use at least 70% post-consumer waste from recycled carpets. Each master carton of rPA fasteners eliminates 60 square feet (5.5 square meters) of nylon carpet, which is equivalent to half the square feet of an average size bedroom in the U.S.**

Design and Application Versatility

The Ecotach rPA fasteners are available globally in half-inch and two-inch lengths in dark grey and light grey color clips. Application is simple and quick with any Fine Fabric™ tool. rPET fasteners, in reels, are available in 13 standard colors that can be Pantone® matched upon request.

“Avery Dennison is the first to market a post-consumer waste fastener featuring third-party substantiation,” says Dan Riendeau, senior marketing manager for Fastener Solutions. “Our rPA fasteners are the newest addition to our recycled (rPET) fasteners that are made from recycled water bottles. As the world changes and consumer demands shift, we need to adapt. Our Ecotach line demonstrates Avery Dennison’s commitment to sustainable product solutions and making the world a better place.”

Ecotach rPA fasteners have been accredited by SCS Global Services, an international third-party leader for environmental, sustainability and quality performance certification. This third-party substantiation of the post-consumer waste claims allows brands and retailers to promote the Ecotach line of fasteners to consumers.

* The average weight of a single-serve 16.9oz PET water bottle is 9.9 grams

** The average size of a bedroom in the U.S. is 132 square feet in a home under 2500 square feet.

Posted April 2, 2020

Source: Avery Dennison