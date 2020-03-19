Under Armour Pledges Up To $2m To Provide Community Support For Those Impacted By Covid-19 Pandemic

BALTIMORE — March 19, 2020 — During challenging times, the only way through is for communities to team up and fight on together. Today, Under Armour pledges its support to help people affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

$1 MILLION DONATION TO FEEDING AMERICA

Under Armour is donating $1 million to Feeding America to support hunger relief efforts as a result of current school closures and quarantines. By partnering with Feeding America and local food banks, Under Armour is lending support to ensure students and their families who are impacted by current, and potentially extended, disruptions have the meals they need. The donation efforts will be focused on reaching the cities where Under Armour teammates live and work including Baltimore, Maryland; San Francisco and Rialto, California; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and Portland, Oregon.

$1 MILLION 30-DAY FITNESS CHALLENGE SUPPORTING GOOD SPORTS

By hosting a 30-day Healthy at Home fitness challenge on Under Armour’s MyFitnessPal and MapMyRun platforms, individuals and families at home will be encouraged to stay healthy and physically active. When users join the challenge beginning March 23, Under Armour will donate up to $1 million in combination of monetary donation and product to support Good Sports’ efforts in ensuring youth sport leagues have the necessary equipment, footwear and apparel.

“It’s our mission at Under Armour to make athletes better, and in these unprecedented times we are even more committed to providing our communities with essential resources,” said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Under Armour. “Through access to nutrition and fitness, we want to support the health and wellness goals that are being challenged at this time.”

