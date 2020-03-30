SHIMA SEIKI Releases Knitting Data For Another Version Of Knitted Mask For SHIMA SEIKI’s SVR093SP, SVR123SP And SVR183SP Computerized Knitting Machines

WAKAYAMA, Japan — March 30, 2020 — In light of the continuing worldwide shortage of surgical masks due to the increased spread of the COVID­19 coronavirus infection, leading flat knitting solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan has released knitting data for another version of knitted mask to be produced on its computerized knitting machines. This is in addition to mask data released on two previous occasions on 19th and 25th March.

Data released this time consists of a cotton mask to be produced on SHIMA SEIKI’s SVR093SP, SVR123SP and SVR183SP computerized knitting machines equipped with a dedicated loop presser bed mounted above the rear needle bed that permits full use of inlay technique, as well as the spring­type moveable sinker system for additional flexibility in knitting a wider range of patterns and designs, in 14 gauge. Users of these machines can download the mask data from the SHIMA SEIKI Users’ Site, an archive featuring over 10,000 knit samples for use by SHIMA SEIKI customers.

The mask is knitted by dimensional shaping and provides improved fit and comfort. While previous mask data for knit­ ting on conventional shaping machines required elastic bands to be inserted afterward for ear straps, the new masks are knit with elastic bands pre-attached through inlay technique and only require tying afterward, for even more efficient production. As before, a filter­pouch is knitted­in for inserting commercially available virus filters and other filtration fabrics.

Knitted cotton masks can be washed and reused repeatedly. It should be noted however that unlike common non­woven surgical masks, knit masks do not have virus and pollen filtration functionality. Their main use is for prevention of spray from coughing and sneezing, and for reducing exposure to allergens.

Mask Data Details:

Release date: Wednesday, 30th March 2020 10:00AM Japan Time

Download location: SHIMA SEIKI Users’ Site www.shimaseiki.com/user/samplesearch/

Sample no.: I2252S00F (Ladies’) I2252S10F (Men’s)

Machines supported: SVR093SP, SVR123SP, SVR183SP

Gauge supported: 14G

