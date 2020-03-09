Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2020

DUBLIN, Calif. — March 9, 2020 — Ross Stores recently opened 19 Ross Dress for Less® and seven dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores across nine different states in February and March. These new locations are part of the Company’s plans to add approximately 100 new stores — 75 Ross and 25 dd’s DISCOUNTS locations — during fiscal 2020.

“These recent openings reflect our ongoing plans to continue building our presence in both existing and newer markets, including the Midwest for Ross, and expansion of dd’s DISCOUNTS into Indiana,” said Gregg McGillis, group executive vice president, Property Development. “We now operate a total of 1,831 Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS locations across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. As we look out over the long-term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,400 locations and dd’s DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 600 stores given consumers’ ongoing focus on value.”

