lululemon athletica Provides Business Update On COVID-19: Temporary Closure Of All Stores In North America And Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — March 15, 2020 — lululemon today provided an update on its global store operations in response to the continued spread of COVID-19.

In light of the rapidly changing developments, lululemon announced the closure of all stores in North America and Europe,, from March 16 through March 27. Guests can continue to shop on lululemon.com.

“We are living in uncertain times and we’re learning more about this virus every day. We are taking this step to help protect our global community, guests and people, and ensure we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer.

“During this time, lululemon employees will continue to receive pay for all hours they have been scheduled to work and have access to lululemon’s Global Pay Relief plan. I’m proud of how our teams are working to create space for our guests to connect through yoga and meditation classes online,” Mr. McDonald added.

The company will provide an update regarding the impacts of COVID-19 during its fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call, to be held on March 26.

Posted March 16, 2020

Source: lululemon athletica inc.