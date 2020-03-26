LS&Co. Implements Paid Family Leave Benefit

San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.), has implemented a paid family leave benefit for all U.S. corporate and benefits-eligible retail employees, which provides up to eight weeks of paid time off per year to care of an immediate family member with a serious condition. The policy supports LS&Co.’s commitment to building a best-in-class workplace for its employees.

“Some of the most important investments we make are in the well-being of our employees. We are introducing paid family leave to offer our employees the flexibility to care for ill family members without worrying about the stability of their job or finances,” said Chip Bergh, president and CEO of LS&Co. “Access to paid family leave addresses the needs of the modern workforce and can help boost employee retention and loyalty. It’s not only the right thing to do for employees, it’s the smart thing to do for business.”

Mrach/April 2020