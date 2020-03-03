Lee®’s Vintage Modern Collection Offers New Spring 2020 Apparel, Now Available in Expanded Retail Locations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 3, 2020 — Lee®, the iconic American apparel brand known for its innovative apparel solutions, today announced new Spring 2020 offerings for its Vintage Modern Collection, which includes women’s jeans inspired by the brand’s historic archives. In time for festival season, Lee’s Vintage Modern is now available online with new retail partners, including Nordstrom and Madewell.

“Lee’s Vintage Modern Collection is much loved by consumers and influencers, bringing to life the brand’s storied history while creating a fresh approach to the legendary details and quality product Lee is known for,” said Betty Madden, VP, Global Design, Lee.

Lee’s new offerings include:

Lee’s Vintage Modern Flare: The Lee High Rise Flare Jean isn’t just a ’70s throwback; it’s the real deal. Rekindled from patterns in Lee’s archives, this high rise creates a beautifully trim waistline and is followed by a snug-yet-comfortable fit in the seat and thighs, thanks to a touch of that famous 1960s Lee stretch. The wash is inspired straight from a pair of archived Lee bell bottoms.

Lee’s Vintage Modern Union-All: First created by Lee in 1913, the brand has reimagined the iconic jumpsuit to transform it into a short-all version. Same fit. More leg.

Lee’s Vintage Modern Cut-Off Short: Back in the day, you wore your Lee jeans until you turned them into shorts. It was practical, sustainable, and in the late ’70s, cut-offs were undeniably sexy. Today’s Lee cut-off short includes gorgeous spade pockets with Lee’s trademark compound curve, genuine hardware and the legendary Lee leather patch.

As part of Lee’s commitment to detail, each piece harnesses signature icons that have been in use for more than 50 years, including the twitch logo patch, hip pocket label, and Lee’s spade pocket with S-curve stitching. Officially introduced in 1946, the signature curves of the spade shape and define, creating a natural boost for your backside.

“Lee’s Vintage Modern Collection has experienced triple digit year-over-year growth, exemplifying the realization of our new global creative vision,” said Joe Bugni, VP, Global Female, Lee. “Moving forward, we anticipate more product offerings that showcase legendary Lee brand details in styles that are on-trend and rooted in our brand’s history. That is a perfect combination for consumers,” Bugni continued.

In addition to this collection, with the recent launch of Lee Reissue, Lee MVP, and Shape Illusions, Lee continues to push boundaries. Combining timeless styles from its illustrious archives, the most innovative technologies and a legacy of inclusivity—Lee is a brand for everybody.

