Kohl’s And Lands’ End Announce New Partnership

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — March 16, 2020 — Kohl’s today announced a new partnership with Lands’ End to offer the retailer’s entire assortment of women’s, men’s, kids, and home merchandise on Kohls.com, directly fulfilled and shipped by Lands’ End, beginning fall 2020. In addition, Kohl’s will bring Lands’ End merchandise, with a particular focus on seasonal goods for the family, including outerwear in fall/winter and swimwear in spring/summer, to 150 stores beginning fall 2020.

“The addition of Lands’ End, a market leader in the classic, casual lifestyle, into Kohl’s brand portfolio further strengthens our product leadership and our ability to deliver unmatched national brands to Kohl’s customers,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Lands’ End brings its strong brand recognition, leadership in casual style and fit authority, and gives new and existing customers something to discover at Kohl’s.”

Kohl’s will offer casual and seasonal apparel and home goods from Lands’ End on Kohls.com, including products the brand is famous for like outerwear and swim, in a deep array of extended sizes and fits, including petites, plus, and big and tall, for men, women and kids. Additionally, select Kohl’s stores will feature a Lands’ End shop-in-shop experience, offering customers an assortment of relevant products for the whole family all year round. In-store products will rotate seasonally beginning with outerwear in fall 2020, including jackets, vests and cold weather accessories, followed by swimwear for the family in early 2021.

“Lands’ End is a brand that is synonymous with fit and quality, and brings well-crafted, timeless pieces in a wide range of sizes across women’s, men’s and kids categories to Kohl’s customers,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “With their exceptionally strong seasonal businesses, we are especially thrilled to offer Lands’ End outerwear and swimwear for the entire family at Kohl’s and to bring a compelling brand experience to life in select Kohl’s stores.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Kohl’s as we work to meet our customers wherever, however and whenever they want to shop, whether that’s online, at our retail stores or – as is often the case – at Kohl’s,” said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer, Lands’ End. “We know our customers consistently list Kohl’s as one of their primary shopping destinations, and we place great value in meeting them where they are already shopping.”

Posted March 16, 2020

Source: Kohl’s / Lands’ End, Inc.