Gerber Releases New Software

Gerber announced the release of the February 2020 versions of its AccuMark®, AccuMark 3D, AccuNest™ and AccuPlan™. The latest versions of the software “streamlines production with tight integration between cut planning software and the customer’s ERP system” and “accelerates time to market, improves fabric consumption, and dramatically cuts costs,” according to Gerber. The software may reduce lead time from three weeks to 48 hours and reduce material waste by as much as 40 percent.

March/April 2020